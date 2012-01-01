Your browser is out-of-date.

Ruth Willmott
Garden & Landscape Supplies in London
Reviews (2)
Projects

    Chiswick Mall garden, Ruth Willmott Ruth Willmott Classic style garden
    Chiswick Mall garden
    RHS CHELSEA 2012 - ARTISAN GARDEN - SILVER MEDAL WINNER, Ruth Willmott Ruth Willmott Mediterranean style garden
    +5
    RHS CHELSEA 2012 - ARTISAN GARDEN - SILVER MEDAL WINNER
    RHS CHELSEA 2013 - CONVERSATION GARDEN - GOLD MEDAL WINNER, Ruth Willmott Ruth Willmott Modern garden
    +5
    RHS CHELSEA 2013 - CONVERSATION GARDEN - GOLD MEDAL WINNER
    An Amazing Garden Project with People's Choice Award: The Breakthrough Breast Cancer Garden, Ruth Willmott Ruth Willmott Classic style garden
    +8
    An Amazing Garden Project with People's Choice Award: The Breakthrough Breast Cancer Garden
    Small urban garden, Ruth Willmott Ruth Willmott Modern garden
    +3
    Small urban garden

    Chiswick-based garden designer Ruth Willmott graduated from the English Garden School in 2009 with a Distinction. Since then she has created a variety of elegant designs in both residential and commercial spaces and is well known for her medal-winning gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Ruth’s gardens are classically inspired yet contemporary with innovative twists in hard landscaping and plants. Strong structure and soft-planting are favoured elements that are often set within a very imaginative concept, but always underlining Ruth's love of simplicity.

    Services
    Garden design and landscaping
    Service areas
    London and Greater London Area
    Company awards
    • RHS Chelsea Flower Show fresh garden—PEOPLE'S CHOICE BEST FRESH GARDEN and SILVER-GILT MEDAL (Breakthrough Breast Cancer). RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2013 fresh garden—GOLD MEDAL (The 9 Billion Conversation Garden in association with Business in the Community).
    • RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2012 artisan garden—SILVER MEDAL (The APCO Garden)
    Address
    The Studio, 10 Heathfield Terrace
    W44JE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087420849 www.ruthwillmott.com

    Reviews

    Vanessa Berridge
    Ruth Willmott’s garden was one of the gems of the Fresh Gardens category at  this year’s Chelsea Flower Show. Designed for the charity, Breakthrough  Breast Cancer, the garden was in part a tribute to Ruth’s sister-in-law who died  of the disease in March 2014. That personal involvement perhaps gave the  garden its power, with a simple, intensely feminine design which captured the  attention of onlookers. A Portland stone pathway in the shape of a DNA double  helix wound through the lush pink and white planting and past pools of dark  water rippling every ten minutes to represent breast cancer diagnoses. In a  reference to its use in cancer treatment, the garden was framed by yew hedging,  with another vista cut through it across the planting at the back. Structure was  given by slender white columns of Betula utilis var. jacquemontii above a soft  understorey of umbellifers, astrantias, grasses, geums and hesperis. These  contrasted with sharp spires of pale lupins and digitalis, and bright pink Paeonia  lactiflora ‘Nymphe’. The mutation of cancer genes was subtly invoked by the  use of pink forget-me-nots (Myosotis sylvatica ‘Rosylva’). This was a graceful,  thought-provoking garden, which gave immense pleasure.  Vanessa Berridge, 14.7.15
    almost 7 years ago
    Project date: July 2015
    Edit
    Braden Sweetland
    about 1 year ago
