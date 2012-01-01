Chiswick-based garden designer Ruth Willmott graduated from the English Garden School in 2009 with a Distinction. Since then she has created a variety of elegant designs in both residential and commercial spaces and is well known for her medal-winning gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Ruth’s gardens are classically inspired yet contemporary with innovative twists in hard landscaping and plants. Strong structure and soft-planting are favoured elements that are often set within a very imaginative concept, but always underlining Ruth's love of simplicity.