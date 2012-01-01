Chiswick-based garden designer Ruth Willmott graduated from the English Garden School in 2009 with a Distinction. Since then she has created a variety of elegant designs in both residential and commercial spaces and is well known for her medal-winning gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Ruth’s gardens are classically inspired yet contemporary with innovative twists in hard landscaping and plants. Strong structure and soft-planting are favoured elements that are often set within a very imaginative concept, but always underlining Ruth's love of simplicity.
- Services
- Garden design and landscaping
- Service areas
- London and Greater London Area
- Company awards
- RHS Chelsea Flower Show fresh garden—PEOPLE'S CHOICE BEST FRESH GARDEN and SILVER-GILT MEDAL (Breakthrough Breast Cancer). RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2013 fresh garden—GOLD MEDAL (The 9 Billion Conversation Garden in association with Business in the Community).
- RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2012 artisan garden—SILVER MEDAL (The APCO Garden)
- Address
-
The Studio, 10 Heathfield Terrace
W44JE London
United Kingdom
+44-2087420849 www.ruthwillmott.com