Multilines is a family run business founded in Kenya in 1972. When the family migrated to the UK in the early 80's and set up a shop in a modest premise in South Harrow Market, it was decided to retain the same name which by then had already built a reputation for reliable service and quality craftsmanship. Initially only retailing hardware and glass to the local community, the business took a major turn with the introduction of bespoke Cabinets and Multi-Cultural units produced within the premises.

The ever increasing demand for these products, sold very reasonably, soon led to demand for supplying and installing fully fledged kitchens and bedrooms resulting in a move to larger premises in Harrow. With more space available in Harrow, the Company was able to invest in automated processes. The business continued to flourish and was able to meet the demand of more discerning customers thus developing and supplying more personalised fittings. It has always been the Company policy to deliver the best quality at very reasonable rates and our belief that this can only be achieved by producing all major components in-house has meant further investments in the latest machinery with a further move to even bigger premises in Wembley. We now occupy over 2800 sq metres of floor space producing our own Carcasses, Sliding Doors, Hinged doors both in Aluminium and MDF of the highest quality. We believe this dynamism and the drive to be the best has steered us to being the forerunners in the trade. We now provide comprehensive designer living-spaces and cater for all your needs – be it in your Kitchen, Bedrooms, Studies, Lounge Units or Bars. Our innovations are matched with in-house modern machinery and experienced craftsmen from designers to installers who all have a keen eye for detail. Our installations are carried out to a very high standard of finishing and come with a 5 Year Guarantee. Our foundations are built on simple business ethics of providing quality products at affordable prices. Coupled with a friendly service and the drive to satisfy clients, this has created very loyal chains of customers who have been instrumental in promoting our business over the years. Their repeat custom and referrals to friends and family has meant that we have never needed to advertise. We are very happy to say that just as we are now servicing the third generation of our loyal customers, we ourselves are being joined by the third generation of the family to keep this proud tradition and business going on!