Pear Stairs is a manufacturer of unique, sustainable and affordable staircases and can provide you with all of your stair parts through our online store. We are experts in stairs and stair parts and can provide balustrades, newel posts and newel caps, stair spindles, stair treads, stair stringers and glass staircases, as well as curved staircases.

As Britain's biggest direct-to-end-user supplier and manufacturer of stairs, staircases and stair parts, we pride ourselves on being one of the leading staircase designers in the UK, offering high quality and bespoke staircase designs at competitive prices. For over 100 years, Pear Stairs has been working with the best designers, craftsmen and technology to produce stairs and staircases to suit every customer's design. Most recently, we have developed the technology required to produce what we're confident are the best quality, most affordable curved staircases as well as all of the other designs in the UK.