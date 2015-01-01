Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hamilton King
Designers in Chiswick
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tabard Street, Hamilton King Hamilton King Scandinavian style kitchen
    Tabard Street, Hamilton King Hamilton King Scandinavian style kitchen
    Tabard Street, Hamilton King Hamilton King Scandinavian style kitchen
    +2
    Tabard Street
    Dale Street, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Dale Street, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern kitchen
    Dale Street, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern houses
    +3
    Dale Street
    Nassau Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern houses
    Nassau Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern houses
    Nassau Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    Nassau Road
    Fielding Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Fielding Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern kitchen
    Fielding Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern kitchen
    +1
    Fielding Road
    Addison Grove, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern bathroom
    Addison Grove, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern living room
    Addison Grove, Hamilton King Hamilton King Classic style houses
    +7
    Addison Grove

    Hamilton-King specialise in architectural and interior design tailored to how you live.

    Jon and the team work closely with you throughout each stage of the project from concept design, planning permission (if required), to completing all aspects of the build. We pride ourselves in providing a professional and personal service. Our hands on approach results in beautiful design, craftsmanship and highly considered attention to detail. This ensures a design and build quality that exceeds your expectations.

    Services
    • Design
    • Planning
    • Build
    • Project Management
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • kitchen design
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • West London
    • Chiswick
    • Kew
    • Richmond
    • Surrey
    • Barnes
    • Hammersmith
    • Chelsea
    • Kensington and Chelsea
    • South West London
    • Kingston Upon Thames
    • Fulham
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    111 Power Road
    W4 5PY Chiswick
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089953608 hamiltonking.com
    Legal disclosure

    2015 Hamilton King Limited | The Light Box | 111 Power Road | London, W4 5PY | T. +44 (0)208 995 3608 | info@hamiltonking.com

      Add SEO element