Saunders Interiors Ltd
Designers in London
    Renovation of Flat Marylebone
    Renovation of a Mews House central London

    Saunders Interiors offers a full design service from concept through to implementation. We offer interior design advice, organisation of a whole build large or small, assistance with property sourcing and all aspects of renovation from overseeing tradesmen to sourcing all materials as required at trade discount costs.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Planning Applications
    • Building Control Applications
    • project mgt of builds. Sourcing of products at trade discount prices
    • sourcing trademen and professionals required for a build and any other aspect of a renovation large or small.
    Service areas
    London and the South East
    Address
    40A White Hart Lane
    SW13 0PZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7717841640 WWW.saundersinteriors.co.uk
