JURIC DESIGN
Kitchen Planners in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Project Ailsa Road, JURIC DESIGN Modern kitchen
    Project Ailsa Road

    Juric Design is a family owned business with over 12 years of experience in designing and producing premium and contemporary Bespoke Kitchens and Furniture.

    We pride ourselves on our quality workmanship ensuring all our Kitchens and Furniture are made to order to meet our client's lifestyle needs, requirements for space, style and budget.

    Services
    Designing and supplying superior Bespoke Kitchens and Furniture
    Service areas
    • Chiswick
    • Richmond
    • Twickenham
    • Isleworth
    • Weybridge
    • Claygate
    • London
    Address
    271 Upper Richmond Road
    SW15 6SP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7471100645 JuricDesign.co.uk
