Atomic Doris creates unique, retro inspired 'silhouette' lampshades and cushions. The innovative shades - all inspired by vintage wallpaper and iconic designs - only show when the light is switched on, due to the manufacturing process involving cut vinyl. There is a range of on-trend block colours, plus a collection of geometric and retro designs with a kitsch vibe. The 18" duck feather cushions were added later to reflect the concept of the shades and create a contunation of the theme for the consumer.

The concept behind the lampshades is an attempt to satisfy our want as consumers for both minimalism and pattern from our home decor. With the unique design process involved we can finally have both. The colour scheme fits with the enduring colour blocking style that seems a staple interior theme, and can easily adapt to fit changing trends and consumer tastes. Creating a congruous flow from the colour block trend to the essential inherent patterned trend means two trends in one product.

Because of the manufacturing process it is entirely possible to provide colour matching and bespoke designs at an extra cost. The height and size of the shades can also be adapted to specific needs. All lampshade designs are available in 6" diameter to 18" diameter, and larger shades are also available.

In 2015 Atomic Doris has provided the addition of the Vintage range. The lampshades are made from specially sourced vintage wallpapers from the 1940's - 1970's, again with cushions to match the various patterns and continue the theme. Within this range there is also the option to have the paper as a lining inside the shade, and a grey silk dupion as the cover. Again, it is possible to personalise these with the variation of different colour silk, or indeed your own fabric/wallpaper.