Kith & Kin is an ethical lifestyle company launched by Illustrator and Designer Ciara Phelan. With a focus on sustainability and community Kith & Kin aims to produce multifunctional lifestyle products that encourage a new consumerism philosophy advocating quality over quantity.

Our ethos is to design and make every collection unique, whilst maintaining a central approach of reusing old imagery and mixing it with bold geometric shape and colour to create something new from the past and lasting for the future.