Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Premium
Hayley Louise Crann
Designers in Wakefield
Projects

    • British Florals, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    British Florals, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    British Florals, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +3
    British Florals
    Decay, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Decay, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Decay, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +1
    Decay
    Rainforest, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Rainforest, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Rainforest, Hayley Louise Crann Hayley Louise Crann ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +6
    Rainforest

    Hayley Louise Crann is a surface pattern designer from Leeds with a passion for creating intricate hand drawings and designs. Focusing on different textures and details to create life like sketches Hayley bases her work around wildlife and its surrounding environment, trying to capture the essence and personality of each individual creature. Having always had a love of nature it is the main inspiration behind the works Hayley creates. Sketching all of the different aspects separately to then create a composition with them using Photoshop.

    Services
    Also work on commissions basis
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Wakefield
    Address
    28 Rufford Street
    WF2 9PB Wakefield
    United Kingdom
    +44-7846435410 www.hayleylouisecrann.co.uk
