Hayley Louise Crann is a surface pattern designer from Leeds with a passion for creating intricate hand drawings and designs. Focusing on different textures and details to create life like sketches Hayley bases her work around wildlife and its surrounding environment, trying to capture the essence and personality of each individual creature. Having always had a love of nature it is the main inspiration behind the works Hayley creates. Sketching all of the different aspects separately to then create a composition with them using Photoshop.