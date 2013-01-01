Lisa Melvin Design is a full project management & design service for property developers, self build projects, architects, commercial enterprises and homeowners all over the UK – specialising in kitchens, bathrooms and other interior design elements. Whether you have a single kitchen or bathroom to refurbish or if you have an entire development, we offer design, planning, management and co-ordination services to ensure your project is completed to an exacting specification and with a high level of service.

Lisa Melvin Design is a part of Gallery Showroom at Melbros in Rugby, Warwickshire. Gallery Showroom is a fantastic kitchens & bathrooms showroom which can source and supply kitchens, appliances, bathrooms, furniture, flooring and carpets.