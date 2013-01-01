Your browser is out-of-date.

Lisa Melvin Design
Designers in Rugby
    Urban Living Kitchen
    Luxury Boutique Bathroom
    Britvic Hub
    Rock Star Bathroom
    Countryside Retreat - Living Space

    Lisa Melvin Design is a full project management & design service for property developers, self build projects, architects, commercial enterprises and homeowners all over the UK – specialising in kitchens, bathrooms and other interior design elements.  Whether you have a single kitchen or bathroom to refurbish or if you have an entire development, we offer design, planning, management and co-ordination services to ensure your project is completed to an exacting specification and with a high level of service.

      Lisa Melvin Design is a part of Gallery Showroom at Melbros in Rugby, Warwickshire.  Gallery Showroom is a fantastic kitchens & bathrooms showroom which can source and supply kitchens, appliances, bathrooms, furniture, flooring and carpets.

    Services
    Kitchen Design Bathroom Design Interior Design Interior Architecture Project Management
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Usa
    • Europe
    • Rugby
    Company awards
    Marion John Design Awards Winner 2013
    Address
    Great Central Way
    CV21 3XH Rugby
    United Kingdom
    +44-1788866996 www.lisamelvindesign.co.uk
