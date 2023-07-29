Legal disclosure

Our Approach

Katie and her team’s process-driven approach keeps us focused, organised and detail-oriented. In our view, the finer points are everything. Equally, amazing planning and design skills for cutting-edge innovation and style.

Likewise, we’re curious. We want to know all about you; what works, what doesn’t, how you feel now – and how you want to feel when you put your key in the door.

Above all, as translators of ideas, we recognise that our services are about people, and how they live. Or rather, how they want to live: at peace. That feeling of being able to exhale. At last.

KM Design Studio is proud that most of our sourcing is UK-based and by specialist artisans and UK suppliers.

Brief

Everything starts with a brief. This means we can get to know you properly – as a client, of course, but mainly as an actual human being whose interior spaces most likely aren’t working for them. Talk to us about your lifestyle, needs, and what you hope we can achieve.

Look out for your custom proposal soon afterwards, detailing the services you are looking for.





Concept

Building on the brief, the Concept is where we look to you for engagement and feedback on not only our sketches of your interior space but also some essential elements, including:

Electrical and lighting layouts

Finishes

Fixtures

Proposed furniture

Fabrics





Developed Design

Now, it’s looking super-realistic and within reach. Here, the design progress will be more detailed and in-depth. Further to your feedback, we’ll show you revised layouts, adding important aspects, such as:

Additional furniture

Complementary accessories

Joinery drawings

Final finishes

At this stage, you’ll be able to review photorealistic images and 3 D walkthroughs of what the design would look and feel like. We feel certain that you will enjoy this step as much as we will. Why? Because everything will come to life, and you can still make any amendments as we work together to create and confirm the final design.





The Design Installation

After your agreement and sign-off, KM Design Studio will prepare a work schedule, including the final design installation and any extra furnishing you may need.

Don’t forget: we’ll coordinate the complete project on your behalf – from design to build and everything in between, including any crucial structural changes and those joyous finishing accessories. What are your favourite at-home colour combinations?

After final inspection and sign-off, it’s time for one vital thing: you can now totally enjoy the space you’re in, tailor-made for you to love each and every day. Does your home spark pure joy? We’re here to make sure that it does exactly that.



