Katie Malik Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cambridge
    Fulbourn House, Katie Malik Design Studio
    Fulbourn House, Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Detached home
    Fulbourn House, Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Detached home
    Fulbourn House
    Scandinavian Style Kitchen Dining and Lounge, Katie Malik Design Studio
    Scandinavian Style Kitchen Dining and Lounge, Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Scandinavian style kitchen
    Scandinavian Style Kitchen Dining and Lounge, Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Scandinavian style kitchen
    Scandinavian Style Kitchen Dining and Lounge
    Boutique Hotel Apartment , Katie Malik Design Studio
    Boutique Hotel Apartment , Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Minimalist living room
    Boutique Hotel Apartment , Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Modern dining room Black
    Boutique Hotel Apartment
    Nature-Inspired Apartment, Katie Malik Design Studio
    Nature-Inspired Apartment, Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Modern living room
    Nature-Inspired Apartment, Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Modern living room
    Nature-Inspired Apartment
    New York Loft Industrial Style , Katie Malik Design Studio
    New York Loft Industrial Style , Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Industrial style bedroom
    New York Loft Industrial Style , Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Industrial style bedroom
    New York Loft Industrial Style
    French Shabby Chic Living Room, Katie Malik Design Studio
    French Shabby Chic Living Room, Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Modern living room
    French Shabby Chic Living Room, Katie Malik Design Studio Katie Malik Design Studio Modern living room
    French Shabby Chic Living Room
    Katie Malik Design Studio is a team of interior designers and a CGI specialist committed to creating sumptuous, harmonious interiors in your home.  

    Founded in 2014 by Katie Malik, our experience and skills enable you to live the life you’ve earned and deserve. Working solely at the exclusive, higher-end of the market, our services cover premium locations in Cambridgeshire, London, Essex and Hertfordshire.

    We work internationally, too.  

    Connecting You to Your Space

    We hear you. And, we understand.

    Our focus is on transforming your difficult internal space into a peaceful, nurturing environment for growth. A sustainable place that touches your heart and soul – in the best way possible.

    Through active listening, empathy and in-depth creative and technical skills, here at Katie Malik Design Studio we’re setting our sights high: delivering faultless interiors that bring your home to ultra-luxurious life and ultimately, connect you to how you hope to use the space.  


    Services
    • Full Interior design & project management package
    • Interior Design & Decoration package
    • Interior styling
    • Home Staging
    • Architectural joinery design
    • Bespoke furniture design
    • Interior design consultation
    Service areas
    • CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    • Essex
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • Europe and America
    • United Kingdom
    Company awards
    • -2018- D-List-  The definitive designers to watch list
    • -2018- Leading Designers Awards- Best for Bespoke Interior Design Services, Cambridgeshire
    • -2018- Grand Designs Live Birmingham- Finalist of the Room sets at Grand Designs
    • -2018-2019- Award Winner, UK Property Awards, Residential Apartment
    • -2019-2020- Award Winner, UK Property Awards, Interior Design Private Residence
    • -2020-2021-Award Winner, UK Property Awards, Retail Interior
    • -2020- Finalist, SBID Awards, Retail Interior
    • 2021- Winner for the Best Luxury Residential Interior Design for Scandinavian Style Family Home Remodel in the region of South East England, Luxury Lifestyle Awards
    • 2022- Top 100 Architects & Designers of the world, Luxury Lifestyle Awards
    • 2023- Finalist, Interior Design awards in the Midlands and East Anglia region by BIID (British Institute of Interior Design);
    • 2023- The Best Interior Designer in Huntingdonshire (ranked 95% score), Quality Business Awards
    Address
    Barnwell House, Barnwell Drive
    CB5 8UU Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7596190914 katiemalik.co.uk
    Our Approach

    Katie and her team’s process-driven approach keeps us focused, organised and detail-oriented. In our view, the finer points are everything. Equally, amazing planning and design skills for cutting-edge innovation and style.

    Likewise, we’re curious. We want to know all about you; what works, what doesn’t, how you feel now – and how you want to feel when you put your key in the door.

    Above all, as translators of ideas, we recognise that our services are about people, and how they live. Or rather, how they want to live: at peace. That feeling of being able to exhale. At last.

    KM Design Studio is proud that most of our sourcing is UK-based and by specialist artisans and UK suppliers.

    Brief

    Everything starts with a brief. This means we can get to know you properly – as a client, of course, but mainly as an actual human being whose interior spaces most likely aren’t working for them. Talk to us about your lifestyle, needs, and what you hope we can achieve.

    Look out for your custom proposal soon afterwards, detailing the services you are looking for.


    Concept

    Building on the brief, the Concept is where we look to you for engagement and feedback on not only our sketches of your interior space but also some essential elements, including:

    Electrical and lighting layouts

    Finishes

    Fixtures

    Proposed furniture

    Fabrics


    Developed Design

    Now, it’s looking super-realistic and within reach. Here, the design progress will be more detailed and in-depth. Further to your feedback, we’ll show you revised layouts, adding important aspects, such as:

    Additional furniture

    Complementary accessories

    Joinery drawings

    Final finishes

    At this stage, you’ll be able to review photorealistic images and 3 D walkthroughs of what the design would look and feel like. We feel certain that you will enjoy this step as much as we will. Why? Because everything will come to life, and you can still make any amendments as we work together to create and confirm the final design.


    The Design Installation

    After your agreement and sign-off, KM Design Studio will prepare a work schedule, including the final design installation and any extra furnishing you may need.

    Don’t forget: we’ll coordinate the complete project on your behalf – from design to build and everything in between, including any crucial structural changes and those joyous finishing accessories. What are your favourite at-home colour combinations?

    After final inspection and sign-off, it’s time for one vital thing: you can now totally enjoy the space you’re in, tailor-made for you to love each and every day. Does your home spark pure joy? We’re here to make sure that it does exactly that.


