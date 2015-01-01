Your browser is out-of-date.

Katie Malik Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cambridge
    Scandinavian Style Kitchen Dining and Lounge
    Boutique Hotel Apartment
    Nature-Inspired Apartment
    New York Loft Industrial Style
    French Shabby Chic Living Room
    The Malvern- contemporary family home
    Katie Malik Interiors is a consultancy devoted to interior design, which undertakes a variety of both small and large-scale residential and commercial projects. We're based in Cambridge, but we also deliver the projects worldwide. Behind Katie Malik Interiors, you will find a team of talented individuals, lead by Katie Malik, whose passion and infectious enthusiasm for providing efficient and sophisticated design solutions, make any project a unique design journey. 

    Katie Malik Interiors is about so much more than “what looks right”. In accordance with the belief “A home should reflect the people living there”, Katie  is about taking a holistic view of the way individuals use and enjoy their space and creating the best solutions in the existing and new interior spaces.

    Services
    • Full Interior design & project management package
    • Interior Design & Decoration package
    • Interior styling
    • Home Staging
    • Architectural joinery design
    • Bespoke furniture design
    • Interior design consultation
    Service areas
    • CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    • Essex
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • Europe and America
    • United Kingdom
    Address
    CB4 2SY Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7596190914 katiemalik.co.uk
