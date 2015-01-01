Katie Malik Interiors is a consultancy devoted to interior design, which undertakes a variety of both small and large-scale residential and commercial projects. We're based in Cambridge, but we also deliver the projects worldwide. Behind Katie Malik Interiors, you will find a team of talented individuals, lead by Katie Malik, whose passion and infectious enthusiasm for providing efficient and sophisticated design solutions, make any project a unique design journey.

Katie Malik Interiors is about so much more than “what looks right”. In accordance with the belief “A home should reflect the people living there”, Katie is about taking a holistic view of the way individuals use and enjoy their space and creating the best solutions in the existing and new interior spaces.