Hartmann Designs Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Projects

    Luxury Private Apartment
    Luxury Private Apartment
    London Contemporary Home
    London Contemporary Home
    London Duplex Apartment
    London Duplex Apartment

    Hartmann Designs Ltd is an International Interior Design practice based

    in London committed to the creation of exceptional Design.

    With a portfolio of work spanning Europe, Africa and the Middle East,

    the practice has worked on a wide range of projects including large-scale hospitality, corporate and high-end residential projects.

    All of the projects are individually developed with a strong emphasis on analysing and challenging the brief in order to meet the Client’s specific aesthetic value, function and budgets.

    As a result Hartmann Designs Ltd has developed a genuine understanding of its Client’s requirements and delivered projects that are chic, timeless and above all extraordinary

    Hartmann Designs provide quality of design and service through attention to detail ensuring a rare blend of practicality and charm.

    Services
    • We offer a complete service including interior design and architecture. Providing a comprehensive Design service for new builds
    • renovation projects and for those focussing on furnishing and redecoration. We translate an initial vision into a completely bespoke and tailored solution
    • ensuring that our clients are comfortable every step of the way.
    Service areas
    UK and London
    Company awards
    British Institute of Interior Design (BIID) Registered & Society of British Interior Design (SBID) Registered
    Address
    47
    SE4 1YL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086946915
