Hartmann Designs Ltd is an International Interior Design practice based
in London committed to the creation of exceptional Design.
With a portfolio of work spanning Europe, Africa and the Middle East,
the practice has worked on a wide range of projects including large-scale hospitality, corporate and high-end residential projects.
All of the projects are individually developed with a strong emphasis on analysing and challenging the brief in order to meet the Client’s specific aesthetic value, function and budgets.
As a result Hartmann Designs Ltd has developed a genuine understanding of its Client’s requirements and delivered projects that are chic, timeless and above all extraordinary
Hartmann Designs provide quality of design and service through attention to detail ensuring a rare blend of practicality and charm.
- Services
- We offer a complete service including interior design and architecture. Providing a comprehensive Design service for new builds
- renovation projects and for those focussing on furnishing and redecoration. We translate an initial vision into a completely bespoke and tailored solution
- ensuring that our clients are comfortable every step of the way.
- Service areas
- UK and London
- Company awards
- British Institute of Interior Design (BIID) Registered & Society of British Interior Design (SBID) Registered
- Address
-
47
SE4 1YL London
United Kingdom
+44-2086946915