Hartmann Designs Ltd is an International Interior Design practice based

in London committed to the creation of exceptional Design.

With a portfolio of work spanning Europe, Africa and the Middle East,

the practice has worked on a wide range of projects including large-scale hospitality, corporate and high-end residential projects.

All of the projects are individually developed with a strong emphasis on analysing and challenging the brief in order to meet the Client’s specific aesthetic value, function and budgets.

As a result Hartmann Designs Ltd has developed a genuine understanding of its Client’s requirements and delivered projects that are chic, timeless and above all extraordinary

Hartmann Designs provide quality of design and service through attention to detail ensuring a rare blend of practicality and charm.