Trunk offers interior architecture and design for residential and commercial projects, the team are renowned for creating bespoke spaces that are cutting edge, creative and as beautiful as they are functional.

Our services range from small-scale design consultancy to complete design, build, and end-to-end project management of large scale projects, working alongside third party professionals and contractors.

Currently, for example we are working on the refurbishment of a private members club, the complete gutting, extension and re-build of a listed town-house and the styling of a kitchen and dining room in a private house. Our approach is collaborative and personal, we work in partnership with our clients and through an ongoing process of consultation ensure that designs evolve to reflect your personality and lifestyle needs. No two jobs are the same and our services are tailored to your bespoke requirements.

Our operations are primarily based in Oxford and London, however services can be offered at a national and international level.