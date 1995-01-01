The inspiration has always been there. The satisfaction gained from turning and transforming a wreck in to a home of beauty, was how it all began. I practiced first on my own properties. The initial dump was purchased in 1995 - yikes! - 20 years ago!! I’d experiment and go a bit off-piste and risky with paint colours, textiles and furnishings - I learnt a lot! Fortunately, and surprisingly (for me) there weren’t too many disasters…interior design and home styling came pretty easily to me. Over the years, I bought more hideous heaps and transformed them in to heavenly homes.

Something my Father taught me was to always treat others as you’d wish to be treated yourself, help others in times of need and NEVER talk down to or think of anyone as being lower than yourself. We are all human and we’re all equal. These pearls of wisdom have been invaluable always but especially since the idea of Clara Bee, came to me. As a result, I have managed to develop and secure a multitude of fabulous relationships with many suppliers and companies, along the way.

My two darling daughters required most of my attention from 2001-2010, although somehow, I guess due to the aforementioned passion, I couldn’t resist trying to help friends and acquaintances (here, there and everywhere) with design solutions, tried and tested contractors, garden designers, landscapers, architects, decorators etc etc. I loved every minute and the distraction was often very welcome!