Specialising mainly in church conversions, we are a relatively young company with some different ideas about good property development.

Brownfield Green was set-up to specifically develop brownfield sites in Bristol and the surrounding area (we don’t like the idea of building on fields). Our company has a design led ethos and we always aim to provide homes that are styled in an individual and contemporary way, incorporating good environmental design as standard. Many of our projects so far have been church conversions, where we have tried hard to use traditional methods and materials to preserve the historic beauty of the buildings.