Brownfield Green
Home Builders in Bristol
Projects

    Church Conversions - ROMILLY QUARTER, BARRY - Before and After photos
    Church Conversions - ROMILLY QUARTER, BARRY - Before and After photos, Brownfield Green Brownfield Green
    Church Conversions - ROMILLY QUARTER, BARRY - Before and After photos, Brownfield Green Brownfield Green
    +3
    Church Conversions - ROMILLY QUARTER, BARRY - Before and After photos
    Kitchen Islands
    Kitchen Islands

    Specialising mainly in church conversions, we are a relatively young company with some different ideas about good property development.

    Brownfield Green was set-up to specifically develop brownfield sites in Bristol and the surrounding area (we don’t like the idea of building on fields). Our company has a design led ethos and we always aim to provide homes that are styled in an individual and contemporary way, incorporating good environmental design as standard. Many of our projects so far have been church conversions, where we have tried hard to use traditional methods and materials to preserve the historic beauty of the buildings.

    Service areas
    Bristol
    Address
    218 Redland Road
    BS6 6YR Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1173735329 www.brownfieldgreen.co.uk
