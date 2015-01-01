Your browser is out-of-date.

Daman of Witham Ltd
Bathroom Designers in Witham
    Master Ensuite, Wickham Bishops, Essex
    Ensuite, Little Baddow

    Established in 1979, Daman of Witham Ltd is a family run business employing 12 members of staff including 4 expert KBB designers. Daman one of the largest independent Kitchen, Bedroom & Bathroom showrooms in Essex & the South East . We offer the latest in CAD design to accompany both our supply only & fully project managed/installed services. Our design team operates on a non-commissioned basis, thus ensuring our customers are given professional and impartial advice. Training is a priority; our design consultants & fitting teams undergo regular training, allowing us to keep up with the latest trends and innovations in the ever-changing world of Kitchens, Bathrooms & Bedrooms.

    Services
    Fully Project Managed Kitchen
    Bedroom & Bathroom Installations
    Supply only also available
    Service areas
    London
    Essex
    Chelmsford
    Colchester
    Brentwood
    Billericay
    Near Braintree
    southend-on-sea
    SUDBURY
    Witham
    Company awards
    Vitra Showroom of Excellence 
    Houzz Service Award 2015
    All of our Designers are members of the BKDA 
    Address
    77-83 Maldon Road
    CM81HP Witham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1376514896 www.damans.co.uk
