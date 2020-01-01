DESIGNED TO STAND THE TEST OF TIME
Established in 1980, Rencraft has been designing handmade kitchens and furniture from our workshop and showrooms in Kent for over 40 years. We are a specialist team, passionate about creating bespoke kitchens and unique spaces. We use expert design, traditional skills, and our belief in form and function to provide dream rooms for our clients.
- Services
- Kitchen Design
- Kitchen Manufacturing
- Furniture Design
- Service areas
- Sevenoaks, Tunbridge Wells, and Tonbridge
- Company awards
- 2021 Designer Awards—Finalist, Kitchen Showspace of the Year
- 2020 Designer Awards—Winner, British Design & Manufacturing
- 2020 KBB Awards—Finalist—Kitchen Design of the Year
- Address
-
Unit 9, Chart Farm, Seal Chart, Sevenoaks, Kent
TN15,0ES Sevenoaks
United Kingdom
+44-1732762682 www.rencraft.co.uk