Rencraft
Kitchen Manufacturers in Sevenoaks
Reviews (5)
    Modern Meets Edwardian
    Classic, yet Contemporary
    Mediterranean Style
    Charm & Character
    Timeless Greys
    Painted and Oak
    DESIGNED TO STAND THE TEST OF TIME

    Established in 1980, Rencraft has been designing handmade kitchens and furniture from our workshop and showrooms in Kent for over 40 years. We are a specialist team, passionate about creating bespoke kitchens and unique spaces. We use expert design, traditional skills, and our belief in form and function to provide dream rooms for our clients.


    Services
    Kitchen Design
    Kitchen Manufacturing
    Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Sevenoaks, Tunbridge Wells, and Tonbridge
    Company awards
    2021 Designer Awards—Finalist, Kitchen Showspace of the Year
    2020 Designer Awards—Winner, British Design & Manufacturing
    2020 KBB Awards—Finalist—Kitchen Design of the Year
    Address
    Unit 9, Chart Farm, Seal Chart, Sevenoaks, Kent
    TN15,0ES Sevenoaks
    United Kingdom
    +44-1732762682 www.rencraft.co.uk

    Mohammed Hussain
    Very nice
    over 3 years ago
    Karen Cowell
    I'll admit to being a bit biased as I work here but I genuinely believe that this is a beautiful kitchen showroom. All the kitchens are made in the workshop which is literally right next to the showroom - so you can even go and see a kitchen being made if you want to. The staff are friendly, there's no hard sell. If you want to support a local company you would do well to buy your kitchen from here.
    over 3 years ago
    Robert Griffiths
    A much belated thanks to Rencraft, especially Steve Sellen, who led the team, for a superb kitchen. Steve was extraordinarily patient with the many design changes over an extended period of time and it was a joy to work with him. You get a truly bespoke kitchen. The craftsmanship, attention to detail and professionalism was excellent. I would highly recommend Rencraft for any kitchen project. Barbara Griffiths
    almost 6 years ago
