We find and restore vintage & industrial items, furniture and lighting which have already worked hard and deserve another life.

We specialise in British designs and heritage and try to restore all the items we sell with a degree of sympathy, retaining some of the marks left by years of wear & tear and which make each item unique. Most items are restored to be "as they were", a few are repurposed into new objects. Wherever an original component can be retored we do so. With lighting for instance original ceramic bulb holders with copper internal parts are often hugely over-engineered and superior to new parts. Where old fittings are perished, new ones are fitted, and all lamps get rewired with brand new, vintage style cable.