Coventry Bathrooms
Bathroom accessories in Coventry
    Very old broken bathroom fixed and looking new
    Coventry Bathroom Fitter, make walk in shower larger
    Coventry P Shaped Bath with Light Oak Vanity Furniture

    Coventry Bathrooms are an independent bathroom specialist, supplier and
    fitter of showers wet rooms and ensuites. We constantly monitor all of the major tile, plumbers supply and bathroom suppliers from around the UK to ensure that we find the best offers and then package the separate parts into one of several stylish bathroom sets and offer them to the customer at the lowest possible price.

    Services
    Bathroom Suppliers and Fitters
    Service areas
    Coventry
    Address
    408 Radford Road
    CV6 3AE Coventry
    United Kingdom
    www.coventrybathrooms.co.uk
