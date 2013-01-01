Your browser is out-of-date.

SHARON JANE
Paint & Wall Coverings in Sk4 3jg
Projects

    • 80s geometric wallpaper , SHARON JANE SHARON JANE Walls & flooringWallpaper
    80s geometric wallpaper
    linear wallpaper
    Hepworth hand printed wallpaper
    Strata Wallpaper

    We are designers and makers of hand crafted wallpaper.

    Our offer includes a  range of papers from "off the peg" to  hand screen printed tailor made wallpapers. We also offer a bespoke colourings and designs service. We're constantly developing new print techniques and effects. Our paper can be purchased by the drop or on a roll.  Standard 52cms width, non woven. 

    Services
    • Designing and producing hand made wallpaper
    • we love collaborating with interiors designers and architects. bespoke interior products.
    Company awards
    Surface Design Awards finalists 2013/2014.  Finalist in the Northern Design Awards 2014.
    Address
    unite10, Pear Mill,
    Stockport Sk4 3jg
    United Kingdom
    +14731619563039 www.sharonjane.co.uk
