We are designers and makers of hand crafted wallpaper.
Our offer includes a range of papers from "off the peg" to hand screen printed tailor made wallpapers. We also offer a bespoke colourings and designs service. We're constantly developing new print techniques and effects. Our paper can be purchased by the drop or on a roll. Standard 52cms width, non woven.
- Services
- Designing and producing hand made wallpaper
- we love collaborating with interiors designers and architects. bespoke interior products.
- Company awards
- Surface Design Awards finalists 2013/2014. Finalist in the Northern Design Awards 2014.
- Address
-
unite10, Pear Mill,
Stockport Sk4 3jg
United Kingdom
+14731619563039 www.sharonjane.co.uk