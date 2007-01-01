Your browser is out-of-date.

Moleta Munro
Lighting in Edinburgh
Reviews
    • Moleta Munro is a contemporary furniture and lighting supplier based in
    Edinburgh. Founded in 2007, Moleta Munro was born from a shared passion for inspirational interiors, architectural spaces and innovative product design. Since opening, the business has evolved rapidly and now has a reputation for dealing European brands at the forefront of the contemporary design scene from major manufacturers to up and coming designer makers.

    Lighting & Furniture Supply
    UK and Europe and Edinburgh
    43-46 London St
    Eh3 6LX Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +4413155704800 www.moletamunro.com

    Nessy Poodle
    Beautiful store. Was assisted by Harriet who went the extra mile in customer service and in her knowledge of the products.
    10 months ago
    Caz H
    If I had a big house and deep pockets, I would buy furniture from here.. but as I don't have either of those, I can merely admire the lovely things in this store.. The things in this fancy shop do remind me a LOT of the lovely pieces I saw while I was traipsing around Stockholm... if Scandinavian designer pieces are what you're looking for, this is the place for you! Be prepared to part with the moolah though! Also, if you're a fan of Moomin, it's well worth having a looksee.
    about 8 years ago
    Louise Martin
    This is the best design and furniture shop in town and of course we were in desperate need of something to replace habitat when it shut down. There's not a single thing in this shop you wouldn't want to buy. It ranges from large items to small gifts, so great for birthdays & christmas. I'd suggest having a browse and spreading the word about this place, as more people need to know this gem exists on their doorstep.
    over 8 years ago
