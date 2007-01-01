Moleta Munro is a contemporary furniture and lighting supplier based in
Edinburgh. Founded in 2007, Moleta Munro was born from a shared passion for inspirational interiors, architectural spaces and innovative product design. Since opening, the business has evolved rapidly and now has a reputation for dealing European brands at the forefront of the contemporary design scene from major manufacturers to up and coming designer makers.
- Services
- Lighting & Furniture Supply
- Service areas
- UK and Europe and Edinburgh
- Address
-
43-46 London St
Eh3 6LX Edinburgh
United Kingdom
+4413155704800 www.moletamunro.com