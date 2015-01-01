Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
INGLISH DESIGN
Kitchen Manufacturers in Harrogate
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kitchen Harrogate, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN Modern kitchen
    Kitchen Harrogate, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN Modern kitchen
    Kitchen Harrogate, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN Modern kitchen
    +17
    Kitchen Harrogate
    Bedroom Furniture, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bedroom Furniture, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bedroom Furniture, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +1
    Bedroom Furniture
    Kitchens, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchens, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchens, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +44
    Kitchens
    Bookcases, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN Study/officeCupboards & shelving
    Bookcases, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Bookcases, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +8
    Bookcases
    Bedrooms, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bedrooms, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bedrooms, INGLISH DESIGN INGLISH DESIGN BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +2
    Bedrooms

    Bespoke kitchen and furniture manufacturers, making luxury custom made designs for all rooms. This includes bedrooms, dressing rooms, studies, bookcases, cinema rooms, and much more. We are known for our hand painted finishes, and beautiful designs. We also offer a full interior design service.

    Services
    • Kitchen Design and Manufacturing
    • Bedrooms and dressing rooms
    • bookcases and Study furniture
    • living room furniture and display cabinets.
    Service areas
    • North Yorkshire"
    • south yorkshire
    • Cumbria
    • Altrincham
    • cheshire
    • Harrogate
    Company awards
    Houzz 2014 and Houzz 2015 for Design
    Address
    UNITS 11—15 STEADS YARD
    HG5 0HS Harrogate
    United Kingdom
    +14731423864951 WWW.INGLISHDESIGN.CO.UK
      Add SEO element