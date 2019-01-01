Your browser is out-of-date.

Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Southampton, UK
    50 Years in Business - 1970 to 2020, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    50 Years in Business - 1970 to 2020, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    50 Years in Business - 1970 to 2020, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    50 Years in Business - 1970 to 2020
    Southampton Kitchen Showroom and Design Studio, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Southampton Kitchen Showroom and Design Studio, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Southampton Kitchen Showroom and Design Studio, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Southampton Kitchen Showroom and Design Studio
    Open Plan Kitchen, Southampton, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Open Plan Kitchen, Southampton, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Open Plan Kitchen, Southampton, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Open Plan Kitchen, Southampton
    Modern Open Plan Family Kitchen Hampshire, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Modern Open Plan Family Kitchen Hampshire, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Modern Open Plan Family Kitchen Hampshire, Solent Kitchen Design Ltd
    Modern Open Plan Family Kitchen Hampshire

    Passionate about interiors, we specialise in a truly personal design to fit your wish list and lifestyle using quality rigid furniture produced by British manufactures.  In business since 1970, we are a small family business built upon strong reputation and recommendation. Our approach is one of advice and customer satisfaction rather than volume and sales. 

    Having our own employed installation team and firmly established relationships with trade specialists means that we can genuinely provide a fully project managed quality service. 

    We have a large showroom in Southampton constantly being updated to ensure we can present to you the latest styles, colours and accessesories. 

    Services
    • Kitchen Design & Installation
    • bathroom design and installation
    • bedroom design and installation
    Service areas
    • Hampshire
    • Winchester
    • Southampton
    • Fareham
    • Romsey
    • New Forest
    • Petersfield
    • Hedge End
    • UK
    Company awards
    KBB Best Kitchen Retailer, Southampton, 2015, KBB National Customer Service Award
    Address
    110 Macnaghten Road
    SO18 1GH Southampton, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2380226000 www.solent-kitchen-design.co.uk
