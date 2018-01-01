You're proud of your home and you want to improve it. You're tired of just another 'lick of paint' and intrigued by the potential of tiles to create rooms individual to you; rooms that make a statement about you and your home. A statement you can only make with the vast range of effects available to you with tiles.

You know that tiles have gone a long way beyond 'practical white' to a point where you can literally paint pictures in colour, texture, light and shape. Create rooms and atmospheres that truly are unique to you and your home, enhancing its value and earning accolades from friends and family.

Tiles are a wonderful medium - but sometimes can be tricky! A mistake could turn out to be expensive to rectify and you can't afford to waste money like that. So, who do you turn to, to help you design your dream, create something beautiful and turn your ideas into reality?

At Tileflair, we live by our name. We have a flair for tiles. It's all we do. We both live and love tiles. We don't want to just ‘sell’ you tiles; we want to work with you to use tiles to create something beautiful. We know 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' so our first action with you is to listen - and then listen some more. And not until we are clear about what it is you want to achieve will we work with you making suggestions, looking at alternatives, helping you design your dream. We'll give you helpful hints and tips on materials, techniques and tools. We'll not rest until we have enabled you to turn your ideas into reality.

So if our expertise married to your creativity appeals, then we should be talking. Together, we really can Create Something Beautiful.