AZ INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cambridge
Reviews (20)
    Art and interiors
    Contemporary five bedroom house in Cambridge by AZ Interiors

    A small, bespoke design studio, AZ INTERIORS offers clients a creative, personalised yet practical, interior design service. We have also worked on residential properties, both contemporary and listed, and a number of different commercial properties.

    We specialise in designing an interior to suit a client’s lifestyle by helping them to realise the full potential of their living or work space. This means not only bringing inspiration through things that look good, but also addressing any functional aspects of the interior that need improving, such as layout, storage solutions and lighting. Using a wide knowledge of fabrics, furniture, finishes and lighting, we can help you to achieve the look that you have dreamed of. We can also solve the time-consuming problem of searching for the right furniture and accessories for your space.

    Services
    Interior Design made-to-measure curtains and blinds Home Styling
    Service areas
    Cambridge CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    Address
    4 Winchmore Drive
    CB2 9LW Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7963175508 www.az-interiors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Amber Brammah
    Alicia was so warm and welcoming when we visited her home studio. I had seen an image of her work on Instagram and immediately knew her style was exactly what we were looking for. We described our space, which paintings had caught our eye on her website, and then she let us peruse her beautiful work. She was able to advise us on which size paintings would work in various spaces. In the end we couldn’t choose, and came away with two paintings, which look stunning in their new home.
    4 months ago
    Niruna S
    We booked a one hour online consultation with Alicia for our new property to get some ideas and inspiration for how to layout the spaces and decorate it. She was really insightful, responding to our suggestions and queries and also giving us links to websites and sources we wouldn't have known of otherwise. She also tailored the advice to our likes/dislikes and preferences, and how we responded to make it more suited to us. Definitely good value for money and would highly recommend. We now have a better for the spaces and know what direction to go in.
    2 months ago
    Natalie Coffey
    Alicia is warm, friendly and has fantastic energy! Discovering and listening to what styles we liked and sharing what ideas could work throughout the property. After the consultation we felt confident in the style we wanted and most importantly felt we could move forward. I wouldn’t think twice to use Alicia again for any future projects. AMAZING!
    5 months ago
    Show all 20 reviews
