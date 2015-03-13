Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio3Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in Hertford
Reviews (0)
    Barn Conversion, Studio3Kitchens
    Barn Conversion

    We offer high quality tailored designs for our clients. Providing both personal and bespoke solutions for domestic refurbishments and new/self build projects. We work with you, your architect and builder, to deliver a fully customised design package that includes: the procurement and supply of all solid surfaces; flooring; furniture; fixtures; fittings and tiling, both within the UK and internationally.

    Services
    • Kitchen and Bathroom Design and supply
    • Interior Design
    • Refurbishment projects
    • New Build Solutions
    • Solid surface and Stone work procurement
    • Furniture Design
    • Exterior landscape Design
    • Commisioned Art Work
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • Hertford
    Company awards
    • Best of Houzz Service 2013, 2014, 2015
    • Best of Houzz Design 2015
    Address
    Unit 3, Caxton Hill
    SG13 7NE Hertford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1992586291
