Everything made by Cue & Co of London is one-of-a-kind, based on original designs by its founder and lead designer Charlie Borthwick. Designs are displayed at our stunning showroom in Parsons Green, London, where they are handmade to order at our onsite workshop. Size, materials and colour can all be tailored to individual specifications, so that the pieces produced are exactly what our customers want.
- Services
- Kitchens • Lighting • Furniture • Interiors
- Service areas
- DESIGNER
- Address
-
Unit 6, Parsons Green Depot, 33-39 Parsons Green Lane
SW6 4HH London
United Kingdom
+44-2077314728 www.cueandco.com