Nordic Saunas and Steam
Pools & Spas in Surrey
    Steam Showers with Mr. Steam Generators
    Feature Showers and Steam Showers
    Steam and Sauna Design & Installation.

    Nordic Saunas & Steam Ltd Founded in 1965 Nordic was one of the first pioneering companies to cater to the UK sauna market. Since this time Nordic Sauna & Steam Ltd has become one of the leading UK sauna companies supplying to both the domestic and commercial sectors.

    Nordic's bespoke saunas are designed for "purpose, beauty & safety". Nordic's exclusive heating options, automated dosing, aromatherapy, architectural lighting and entertainment systems provide modern answers to traditional desires.

    Nordic's bespoke steam rooms offer precise humidity control, infused essences, diverse selection of finishes with traditional and modern design benefitting from modern lighting, entertainment systems and a holistic clarity from times past. 

    Nordic's bespoke spa experience includes, Aromatherapy, Hammam, Salt inhalation, Rasul, Ice Rooms, Feature Showers, Heated Loungers and Footspas....the journey keeps getting better. 

    Services
    saunas and Steam and Spa
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Surrey
    Address
    Unit 34D Hobbs Industrial Estate Newchapel Nr Lingfield
    RH7 6HN Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1342888391 www.nordic.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nick Wells
    Nordic saunas are very impressive . A quality product with a knowledgeable team . We had building delays but Nordic were understanding and accommodating . The salt wall looks stunning . They are certainly not the cheapest but the finished product is worth the super premium pricing …!
    3 months ago
    Sally Edwards
    Working with Sophie and the Nordic team was a pleasure. They always kept us informed of progress and the finished product is beautiful. We are using our sauna and wellness room almost every day. Thank you. I would totally recommend Nordic.
    2 months ago
    ANDIE HAINE
    Nordic Saunas were given the project of turning a messy storage vault under a London pavement into a sauna. The design, quality of the materials and workmanship are outstanding. They have created something very special. I would highly recommend using Nordic Saunas for your project.
    3 months ago
