Nordic Saunas & Steam Ltd Founded in 1965 Nordic was one of the first pioneering companies to cater to the UK sauna market. Since this time Nordic Sauna & Steam Ltd has become one of the leading UK sauna companies supplying to both the domestic and commercial sectors.
Nordic's bespoke saunas are designed for "purpose, beauty & safety". Nordic's exclusive heating options, automated dosing, aromatherapy, architectural lighting and entertainment systems provide modern answers to traditional desires.
Nordic's bespoke steam rooms offer precise humidity control, infused essences, diverse selection of finishes with traditional and modern design benefitting from modern lighting, entertainment systems and a holistic clarity from times past.
Nordic's bespoke spa experience includes, Aromatherapy, Hammam, Salt inhalation, Rasul, Ice Rooms, Feature Showers, Heated Loungers and Footspas....the journey keeps getting better.
