Propia is designed to help you unlock the potential that exists within your property. Whether you are looking to sell or let, Propia devises and implements the improvements to maximise both value and market appeal.

We achieve this by understanding exactly what buyer/renter demand is looking for in that area of London and therefore how the property can be best adapted to meet this demand. We then use our own skilled team of in-house tradesmen to implement the changes which can be anything from decoration through to extensions, all for a pre-agreed fixed price. The includes a full design and project management service including furnishing and home-staging to make the property presentable for market.

Each property is unique; understanding the location, size and target market influences the improvement decisions we recommend. We only propose improvements that we believe will add value over and above the cost of the work

We believe that there is a real opportunity to help property owners achieve the best value for their property. For a variety of reasons, be it finances, know-how or market knowledge, too many properties come to market at levels below their natural ceiling price. Propia helps property owners to understand the market dynamics their property sits in and then carefully manages the process, alongside an estate agent, to ensure improvements are carried out appropriately, on-time and on-budget.