BIOTOP was the first company worldwide to introduce an ecological alternative to the conventional swimming pool – the natural pool – to the market in 1987. Subsequently, the product was developed further, patented and received numerous awards.
BIOTOP remains Austria’s market leader and is number 1 in the market worldwide with approximately 60 licensees. Market leadership is maintained through consistent research and development of the product. So far more than 4,000 pools have been built in cooperation with BIOTOP's partner companies. BIOTOP Natural Pools are built all over Europe, in the USA and in New Zealand and Australia.
- Services
- Natural Swimming Pool design and construction
- Service areas
- UK
- Europe
- America
- New Zealand
- australia
- worldwide
- Company awards
- Energy Globe Award 2011, Best New Product of the Chelsea Flower Show 2011"
