Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
Pools & Spas in Weidling, Hauptstraße 285, Austria
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BIOTOP Natural Pool - Classic chic, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    BIOTOP Natural Pool - Classic chic, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    BIOTOP Natural Pool - Classic chic, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    +2
    BIOTOP Natural Pool - Classic chic
    BIOTOP Natural Pool - City Centre Oasis, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    BIOTOP Natural Pool - City Centre Oasis, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    BIOTOP Natural Pool - City Centre Oasis, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    +1
    BIOTOP Natural Pool - City Centre Oasis
    BIOTOP - The Garden of Eden, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH GardenSwim baths & ponds
    BIOTOP - The Garden of Eden, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH GardenSwim baths & ponds
    BIOTOP - The Garden of Eden, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH GardenSwim baths & ponds
    +1
    BIOTOP - The Garden of Eden
    BIOTOP - Walk on Water, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    BIOTOP - Walk on Water, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    BIOTOP - Walk on Water, BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH
    +1
    BIOTOP - Walk on Water

    BIOTOP was the first company worldwide to introduce an ecological alternative to the conventional swimming pool – the natural pool – to the market in 1987. Subsequently, the product was developed further, patented and received numerous awards.
    BIOTOP remains Austria’s market leader and is number 1 in the market worldwide with approximately 60 licensees. Market leadership is maintained through consistent research and development of the product. So far more than 4,000 pools have been built in cooperation with BIOTOP's partner companies. BIOTOP Natural Pools are built all over Europe, in the USA and in New Zealand and Australia.

    Services
    Natural Swimming Pool design and construction
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Europe
    • America
    • New Zealand
    • australia
    • worldwide
    Company awards
    Energy Globe Award 2011, Best New Product of the Chelsea Flower Show 2011"
    Address
    Martina Aigner, Marketing and PR, A-3411 Weidling
    3411 Weidling, Hauptstraße 285, Austria
    United Kingdom
    +43-22433040620 www.swimming-teich.com
      Add SEO element