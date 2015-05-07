Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
emodi
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bespoke furniture, emodi emodi Living roomStorage
    Bespoke furniture, emodi emodi Living roomStorage
    Bespoke furniture, emodi emodi BedroomBedside tables
    +7
    Bespoke furniture

    We create and produce bespoke furniture that are not only unique, but of a superior quality. All our furniture brought to you directly from the manufacturer, which not only ensures that you will always pay the best price for our designer furniture, but also that you will be dealing directly with the most knowledgeable people when it comes to your new furniture pieces. 

    Services
    Furniture makers
    Service areas
    • designer furniture
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Handmade Furniture
    • interior furniture
    • Sutton
    • London
    Address
    SM1 London
    United Kingdom
    www.emodi.co.uk
      Add SEO element