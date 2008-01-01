Your browser is out-of-date.

Clayland Architects
Architects in Mundford
Reviews (2)
    Born out of a construction company, we know how to get buildings from the drawing board to completion.Our strengths lie in a knowledge and experience of construction and development. It is these skills that allow us to bridge the gap from imagination to reality; something that other companies sometimes struggle to achieve. Having delivered a vast number of well-received schemes, we have a strong reputation with local planning authorities for well thought out, quality projects.

    First Established in 2008 as a drawing office offering design services to developers and private clients, in the spring of 2011 we transformed ourselves into Clayland Architects, a chartered practice registered with the Royal Institute of British Architects.

    We practice as Architects and Master Planners undertaking projects across a broad spectrum of building and urban design, conservation work and rural development. While undertaking a large proportion of work for private projects, our client base includes housing associations, schools and private developers across East Anglia including commercial development.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Project Management
    • Planning and Design
    • master planning
    • urban design
    • Planning submission
    • building regulations
    Service areas
    • Suffolk
    • CAMBRIDGESHIRE
    • Norfolk
    • South Lincolnshire
    • Essex
    Company awards
    • EDP Business Award 2010
    • Pride in Breckland Awards 2011—Architectural Excellence Award Nomination
    • LABC East Anglia—Building Excellence Awards 2011 Winner
    • LABC East Anglia—Building Excellence Awards 2014 Finalist
    Address
    The Glass House, Lynford Gardens, Lynford Road
    IP26 5HW Mundford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1842878813 www.norfolkarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Neil Farrow
    Cannot thank Steven and his team enough. They took my sketches and created brilliant drawings that sailed through building control. The building regs drawing came in on time and on budget. Thanks again Neil (detached conversation into 2 4 bed semi's Watton)
    almost 5 years ago
    steve mackinder
    No idea who these people are?
    over 1 year ago
