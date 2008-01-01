Born out of a construction company, we know how to get buildings from the drawing board to completion.Our strengths lie in a knowledge and experience of construction and development. It is these skills that allow us to bridge the gap from imagination to reality; something that other companies sometimes struggle to achieve. Having delivered a vast number of well-received schemes, we have a strong reputation with local planning authorities for well thought out, quality projects.

First Established in 2008 as a drawing office offering design services to developers and private clients, in the spring of 2011 we transformed ourselves into Clayland Architects, a chartered practice registered with the Royal Institute of British Architects.

We practice as Architects and Master Planners undertaking projects across a broad spectrum of building and urban design, conservation work and rural development. While undertaking a large proportion of work for private projects, our client base includes housing associations, schools and private developers across East Anglia including commercial development.