Harvey&#39;s Select
Kitchen Planners in Bristol
Projects

    Stunning new living space , Harvey's Select Harvey's Select KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Stunning new living space , Harvey's Select Harvey's Select KitchenBench tops
    Stunning new living space , Harvey's Select Harvey's Select KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +12
    Stunning new living space
    Total Renovation & extension

    A well established bespoke kitchen, bathroom & bedroom studio that caters for a wide range of budgets & tastes. 

    We pride ourselves on personal service and can project manage all areas of the design, from major building renovations to the finishing touches of blinds, curtains and accessories. 

    Services
    • Building Work
    • renovations
    • plastering
    • Fitting
    • Plumbing
    • electrics
    • tiling
    • Flooring
    • decorating
    • Cleaning
    • Soft furnishings
    Service areas
    • Bristol
    • UK
    • Bath
    • South West of England
    Address
    145 Staplehill Road
    BS16 5AG Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1179561381 www.hskltd.co.uk
