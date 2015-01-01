Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LSI Architects
Architects in Norwich
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • SPIXWORTH ROAD, LSI Architects LSI Architects Modern houses
    SPIXWORTH ROAD

    LSI is an award winning, AJ120 listed,  Architectural Practice with around 50 staff, from offices in London and Norwich, LSI undertakes projects throughout the UK and overseas

    Services
    Full architectural services
    Service areas
    • East Anglia
    • Central London.
    • &all across the UK
    • Norwich
    Company awards
    AJ120 Listed, RICS East of England Design Through Innovation Award 2015, EDP Design and Development Award, NAA Craftmanship Awards Residential and Non Residential categories, Norfolk Constructing Excellence Club Legacy Award for Sustainability, East of England Constructing Excellence Award for Innovation.
    Address
    The Old Drill Hall
    NR13DY Norwich
    United Kingdom
    +44-1603660711 www.lsiarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Bryn Mainwaring
    about 4 years ago
      Add SEO element