Mockbee & Co brings you an exclusive on-line collection of limited edition furniture and accessories by some of the UK’s brightest and best new designers. With more than 25 years experience in the interiors industry, Jessica and Lorenzo Lozano have commissioned this carefully curated collection to offer a daring and eclectic mix of beautiful designs by the cream of the UK’s creative talent. Many of the products are unique to Mockbee & co and all are made in Britain. Mockbee & Co offers you access to a rare world of inspiration.