Mockbee and Co
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Cubrick Cabinet, Mockbee and Co Mockbee and Co Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Cubrick Cabinet
    Colorado Sideboard, Mockbee and Co Mockbee and Co
    Colorado Sideboard
    Luxury Wallpaper
    Luxury Drum Lampshades

    Mockbee & Co brings you an exclusive on-line collection of limited edition furniture and accessories by some of the UK’s brightest and best new designers. With more than 25 years experience in the interiors industry, Jessica and Lorenzo Lozano have commissioned this carefully curated collection to offer a daring and eclectic mix of beautiful designs by the cream of the UK’s creative talent. Many of the products are unique to Mockbee & co and all are made in Britain. Mockbee & Co offers you access to a rare world of inspiration.

    Service areas
    Abingdon and London
    Address
    145-157 St John Street
    EC1V 4PW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7535600769 www.mockbeeandco.com
