Wilkinson Beven Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Birmingham
Reviews
    Basement Home Cinema, Wilkinson Beven Design Wilkinson Beven Design Eclectic style media room
    Basement Home Cinema
    Swimming Pool & Spa, Wilkinson Beven Design Wilkinson Beven Design Modern pool
    Swimming Pool & Spa
    Private Family Home - UK, Wilkinson Beven Design Wilkinson Beven Design Modern houses
    Private Family Home - UK
    Wine Cellar, Wilkinson Beven Design Wilkinson Beven Design Eclectic style wine cellar
    Wine Cellar
    Bespoke Bathroom, Wilkinson Beven Design Wilkinson Beven Design Bathroom
    Bespoke Bathroom
    Modern Caribbean Villa, Wilkinson Beven Design Wilkinson Beven Design Modern dining room
    Modern Caribbean Villa

    Wilkinson Beven Design are specialist luxury interior designers creating bespoke interiors for residential and commercial clients in London, Surrey, Warwickshire, Cheshire and overseas.

    Our award-winning team of luxury interior designers work closely with clients providing diverse designs to suit each brief and property location, from Courchevel ski chalets in France to luxury Barbados villas. Right from the concept planning of an interior space, project managing design schemes, through to the specification of luxury furniture, upholstered in custom fabrics, our interior design services can be tailored to suit each project

    Services
    • Full Turnkey Interior Design Service—Architectural Space Planning
    • Bathroom specifications and detailing
    • kitchen design
    • Home Cinema Design
    • Home Swimming Pools and Spas
    • Lighting and electrical design
    • Full material and decoration specifications
    • Selection of bespoke furniture and fabrics
    • Art work selection and framing service.
    Service areas
    • worldwide
    • central london
    • France
    • West Midlands
    • UK"
    • Birmingham
    Company awards
    Design Etal Best Cinnema, Design etal Best Residential Project over 20 Million, International Property awards—Best Development Americas
    Address
    321 Bradford Street
    B5 6ET Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1216227366 www.wilkinsonbevendesign.com

    Reviews

    Martin McGowan
    over 2 years ago
    ALEX THALER
    almost 5 years ago
