Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DCL Interior Design LLP
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • I run a residential interior design practice with a good deal of our projects being the more structural/refurbishment-driven.

    We specialise in reconfiguring properties to make better use of their space, be that converting two flats into a single residence; relocating and redesigning bathrooms and kitchens; designing lighting schemes and addressing flooring and other more practical as well as decorative concerns.

    We do love a good furniture and soft-furnishings project too and have recently done some fabulous children's bedrooms and ultra-glamorous guest suites - do have a look at our website: www.dclinteriordesign.co.uk

    Our clients are a mix of owner-occupiers and landlords as well as a couple of large property developers. We are based in Hampstead, North-West London, and work all around the M25 and beyond.....

    Our objective is with careful and thorough planning, to take the spade-work and stress out of our clients' design projects to create personalised, functional spaces which have been well considered and carefully budgeted. Above all, we offer a conscientious service that you can feel safe and confident with your project in our hands.

    Services
    • I have a special passion for designing bathrooms
    • and lighting design
    • but all elements of interior refurbishments are fascinating and exciting—from children's bedrooms
    • to kitchens and everything else in between.
    Service areas
    • London with particular experience within Hampstead
    • the Home Counties and beyond… … ..
    Address
    Hampstead Village
    NW3 7DE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7789966347 www.dclinteriordesign.co.uk
      Add SEO element