I run a residential interior design practice with a good deal of our projects being the more structural/refurbishment-driven.

We specialise in reconfiguring properties to make better use of their space, be that converting two flats into a single residence; relocating and redesigning bathrooms and kitchens; designing lighting schemes and addressing flooring and other more practical as well as decorative concerns.

We do love a good furniture and soft-furnishings project too and have recently done some fabulous children's bedrooms and ultra-glamorous guest suites - do have a look at our website: www.dclinteriordesign.co.uk

Our clients are a mix of owner-occupiers and landlords as well as a couple of large property developers. We are based in Hampstead, North-West London, and work all around the M25 and beyond.....

Our objective is with careful and thorough planning, to take the spade-work and stress out of our clients' design projects to create personalised, functional spaces which have been well considered and carefully budgeted. Above all, we offer a conscientious service that you can feel safe and confident with your project in our hands.