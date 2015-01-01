Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Walcot House
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Chipping Norton
Overview 3Projects (3) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Lacquered Curtain Poles, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories Wood Grey
    Lacquered Curtain Poles, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories Wood Blue
    Lacquered Curtain Poles, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories Wood Multicolored
    +4
    Lacquered Curtain Poles
    50mm Wrapped Tracked Curtain Poles, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories
    50mm Wrapped Tracked Curtain Poles, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories
    50mm Wrapped Tracked Curtain Poles, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories
    +4
    50mm Wrapped Tracked Curtain Poles
    2015 50mm Brushed Bronze Hardware, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories
    2015 50mm Brushed Bronze Hardware, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories
    2015 50mm Brushed Bronze Hardware, Walcot House Walcot House Windows & doorsCurtain rods & accessories
    +2
    2015 50mm Brushed Bronze Hardware

    Walcot House is a specialised, niche, UK based company passionate about designing & manufacturing unique and exclusive contemporary curtain poles. We sell direct to the interior design trade and most items can be delivered anywhere in the UK, or worldwide within a week, or next day if required. We have no minimum order quantities - you can even purchase a single curtain ring.

    Services
    • Curtain Poles
    • Brackets
    • Finials
    • Rings
    • Drapery Rods
    • Drapery Hardware
    Service areas
    Chipping Norton
    Address
    Lyneham Heath Studios, Lyneham
    OX7 6QQ Chipping Norton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1993832940 www.walcothouse.com

    Reviews

    Colin Sims
    Very unhappy at being made to feel a fool for ordering a curtain track for a bifold to open to one side. I ordered 600cm and ask to be cut to 535 - expecting the other 65cm to come which we intended to use to dress a static side window. The "off cut" never came and I was told "why would it you ordered it cut to length even though you paid for 600cm". your pole is custom made and no discussion as stated on our website. The pole itself arrived in two pieces as stated on web . But the preloaded mechanism means it has to open and close to the mid-point (not to one side as I needed and can be engineered in other tracks on site). This is for a glass cornered new extension where two 4.8m glass walls meet, so this clearly doesn't work. I was informed that I should've used an interior designer or a curtain maker (both of which of course I have given the half a million pounds extension plus for your information an architect of course and everything else bespoke has arrived and worked as requested) . Anyway, waste of my time writing this review and I am throwing the over £1000 track away as I don't have time to waste repacking and sending back nor putting up with the total blame etc. No acceptance of customer feedback as entirely 100% my fault - even if true (which it isn't) that is not how you deal with customers. I will not be reusing or recommending there are plenty of other high end interior places with far more friendly and collaborative attitude to customers. Sincerely unimpressed.
    4 months ago
    Simran Bola
    Lovely stained wood curtain poles, great service
    about 4 years ago
    Jane Mahood
    Totally fantastic service; beautiful products. I highly recommend Walcot House.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element