Scott&#39;s of london
Furniture & Accessories in St Albans
    • Dog Bed - Balmoral design, Scott's of london Scott's of london Living roomSofas & armchairs Fake Leather
    Dog Bed - Balmoral design, Scott's of london Scott's of london Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather
    Dog Bed - Balmoral design, Scott's of london Scott's of london Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating Leather
    Dog Bed - Balmoral design
    Dog sofa - Sandringham dog sofa range, Scott's of london Scott's of london KitchenTables & chairs Leather
    Dog sofa - Sandringham dog sofa range, Scott's of london Scott's of london Living roomSofas & armchairs Leather
    Dog sofa - Sandringham dog sofa range, Scott's of london Scott's of london Living roomSofas & armchairs Fake Leather
    +2
    Dog sofa - Sandringham dog sofa range

    Our luxury dog beds and dog sofas are handcrafted in England by a family run business using the same high quality materials & techniques used to make bespoke furniture for clients around the world. Our designer dog sofas can be fully customised in a stunning range of faux & real leather, plus crushed velvet finishes. All our fabrics are chosen with pets in mind and are hard wearing, but at the same time soft and comfortable, like your own furniture! Why splash out on a new bed every couple of years when they can have their very own sofa for life.

    Services
    Manfucturers & supplier of Luxury pet sofas
    Service areas
    furniture and St Albans
    Address
    96 Mortimer Crescent
    AL3 4GJ St Albans
    United Kingdom
    +44-7831667766 www.luxuriousdogbeds.co.uk
