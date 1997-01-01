Your browser is out-of-date.

Goldsmith Architects
Architects in London
    Muswell Hill, Goldsmith Architects
    Muswell Hill, Goldsmith Architects
    Muswell Hill

    Goldsmith Architects specialises in space planning and architecture.

    Since 1997 much experience has been gained and great success enjoyed particularly in private residential projects where imaginative, high quality good value results have been regularly achieved. 

    Powerful 3D computer modelling software is used for all projects enabling bespoke opportunities to be maximised within existing constraints. New spaces, increased natural light, improved circulation, improved construction and better use of existing spaces are crafted into and onto the existing situation. 

    Projects include multi acres sites, new house constructions, full house refurbishments, multi and single storey extensions, kitchen bath, shower and wet rooms.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    77 Bartholomew Road
    NW5 2AH London
    United Kingdom
    www.goldsmitharchitects.co.uk
