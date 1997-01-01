Goldsmith Architects specialises in space planning and architecture.

Since 1997 much experience has been gained and great success enjoyed particularly in private residential projects where imaginative, high quality good value results have been regularly achieved.

Powerful 3D computer modelling software is used for all projects enabling bespoke opportunities to be maximised within existing constraints. New spaces, increased natural light, improved circulation, improved construction and better use of existing spaces are crafted into and onto the existing situation.

Projects include multi acres sites, new house constructions, full house refurbishments, multi and single storey extensions, kitchen bath, shower and wet rooms.