Maison Noblesse
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Post-Modern Furniture Collection, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Post-Modern Furniture Collection, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Post-Modern Furniture Collection, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Dining roomTables
    +2
    Post-Modern Furniture Collection
    The Art of Forging Iron, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    The Art of Forging Iron, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    The Art of Forging Iron, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    +6
    The Art of Forging Iron
    London W1 Flat, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Classic style houses
    London W1 Flat, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Modern living room
    London W1 Flat, Maison Noblesse Maison Noblesse Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +4
    London W1 Flat

    Maison Noblesse is a luxury furniture retailer and interior design expert, offering bespoke furniture, Italian wrought iron and decor solutions at affordable prices to cater for the most sophisticated of tastes.

    All products are designer made  from high quality wood, fine fabrics and superior grade real leathers. Our interior design advice is exquisite yet affordable and will turn your home into an extension of your personality. Our designers will help you transpose your inner world into your living space to create true comfort and harmony.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • High end bespoke furniture
    • luxury wrought iron solutions
    Service areas
    All across the UK and London
    Address
    W1G 7BQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8004402265 www.maisonnoblesse.co.uk
