Build Team
Designers in London
    Streatham, SW2
    Streatham, SW2
    Streatham, SW2
    +25
    Streatham, SW2
    Clapham, SW4
    Clapham, SW4
    Clapham, SW4
    +29
    Clapham, SW4

    We have been building Side Return Extensions since 2007 for homeowners who appreciate our quality driven approach and excellent customer service. We offer a full Design & Build service and all our projects are backed by a 10 Year Guarantee. We also convert lofts for clients looking for a one-stop-shop solution.

    Services
    • Design and Build
    • Home Extensions
    • side return extensions
    • Loft conversions
    • kitchen extensions
    • rear home extensions
    • Interior Design
    • Party Wall Service
    • Landscape Design Service
    Service areas
    • Greater London
    • Greater London Area
    • Central London.
    • South West London
    • south east london kent and surrounding areas
    • United Kingdom
    Address
    Unit 1F, 26—32 Voltaire Road
    SW4 6DH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074956561 buildteam.com
