My name is Ross Phillips and I am a professional architectural/interiors and garden photographer based in Pulborough, the gateway to the South Downs National Park, in the beautiful county of West Sussex. My clients include private individuals and all forms of property professionals from independent and corporate estate agency firms to interior designers, garden designers, hotels/bars and builders/architects throughout the south-east of England. I have over 12 years experience in the UK estate agency market, having run a large country office for a Sussex based independent firm and that insight and empathy with both clients and vendors brings something different to my work and to my professional relationships.