Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mattress Cleaning London
Textiles & Upholstery in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Mattress Cleaning London is a professional service for your domestic and commercial premises. The cleaners are fully trained and they will use different methods according to the type of mattress you have. There are the options of steam and dry cleaning – whatever suits you best! The service is effective and quick and stain removal is guaranteed. If you are prone to allergies this is the perfect service for you! Regular mattress cleaning eliminates allergens, dust mites and bed bugs and keeps you healthy. Just give us a call – the call centre staff is ready to answer you 24/7! You will receive a free no-obligation quote.

    Services
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • carpet cleaners
    • carper cleaning service
    Service areas
    Cleaning Service and London
    Address
    Victoria Street
    SW1E London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034044461 www.mattresscleaning-london.co.uk
      Add SEO element