London Antique Clock Centre
Furniture & Accessories in W11 2qb
    Windmill clock.
    English Empire clock.
    Black Forest Trumpeter Clock.
    Bronze Lyre Clock.
    Pocket watch, Ballon, Paris.
    Three piece Chinese style clock set.
    We are clock specialists based in London's famous Portobello Road, Notting Hill Gate.

    We respond to all orders within 24 hours, we guarantee the authenticity of all our items.
    The London Clock Centre specialises in the sale and repair of all types of antique clocks and watches, and employs some of London's top clock repair specialists for a consistently high standard of service. The London Antique Clock Centre has been established since 1963.

    Services
    • The London Clock Centre specialises in the sale and repair of all types of antique clocks and watches
    • and employs some of London's top clock repair specialists for a consistently high standard of service.
    Service areas
    Greater London and W11 2QB
    Address
    London Antique Clock Centre 87 Portobello Road Notting Hill Gate
    London, UK W11 2QB W11 2qb
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079850374 www.clockcentre.com

    Reviews

    John Moss
    Poor service
    2 months ago
    Will Carter
    Helpful, fair and honest. Be sceptical of other poorly rated reviews. I did not have any problems
    almost 9 years ago
    Diccon Towns
    I recently had my watch serviced here - very good service and quick turnaround. The watch which is over 60 years old, now keeps perfect time.
    over 9 years ago
