My Italian Living is online furniture store based in UK. We offer wide range of furniture products and accessories which made exclusively in Italy. We work direct with over 26 leading manufacturers and offer lowest prices for designer products in UK. Call us today and tell what you are looking for and we will get it for you on 02078395456.

In century of Technology and Internet we believe that customers have the incredible opportunity to save up a lot of money on their purchases. When you buy anything from showrooms, you - our dear customer, pay for their rent and expenses that keep physical store in business. Therefore we decided to provide the same quality furniture like you find somewhere in Chelsea or Knightsbridge in Central London, but for much affordable price, as we don't spend money on such things as warehouses, physical stores and showrooms. We understand that you would like to touch and see materials of the furniture you buy, therefore we have decided to send our agents with material lists to the customers who are refurbishing the house and would like to furnish it with our Italian furniture.