Maxlight
Glass Manufacturers in London, UK
    • Richmond, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Richmond, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
    Richmond, London, Maxlight Maxlight Minimalist windows & doors
    +9
    Richmond, London
    Stroud Green, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
    Stroud Green, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
    Stroud Green, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
    +2
    Stroud Green, London
    St John's Wood, London, Maxlight Maxlight Minimalist windows & doors
    St John's Wood, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
    St John's Wood, London, Maxlight Maxlight Minimalist conservatory
    +11
    St John's Wood, London
    Regents Park, London, Maxlight Maxlight Minimalist conservatory
    Regents Park, London, Maxlight Maxlight Minimalist houses
    Regents Park, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
    +4
    Regents Park, London
    Stonehill, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
    Stonehill, London, Maxlight Maxlight Minimalist windows & doors
    Stonehill, London, Maxlight Maxlight Minimalist windows & doors
    +4
    Stonehill, London
    Barnes, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern conservatory
    Barnes, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern conservatory
    Barnes, London, Maxlight Maxlight Minimalist conservatory
    +15
    Barnes, London
    London based structural glass & architectural glazing company. Whatever the job, large or small, domestic or commercial, Maxlight has the ability, as a innovator, manufacturer, installer and designer to fulfil the brief, quickly, efficiently and to the highest possible standard.

    Services Provided: Bespoke Maxlight Sliding Door Systems; Glass Walk-on Ceilings;  Glass Box Extensions;  Oriel Bay Windows;  Skymax-To-Go Roof Lights; Made-to-Measure Roof Lights; Staircases & Balustrades; Swimming Pools, Any Structural/Architectural Glass commission.

    Services
    • glazing
    • sliding doors
    • Roof Lights
    • Sky Lights
    • Pivot Doors
    • Walk-on Glass Ceilings
    • windows
    • staircases
    • Balustrades
    Service areas
    United Kingdom, London, and London, UK
    Address
    Unit 29-32, Victoria Industrial Estate, Victoria Road
    W3 6UU London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088960700 www.maxlight.co.uk
