Living Space Architects
Architects in Exeter
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Award-Winning Listed Building Renovation
    Award-Winning Listed Building Renovation , Living Space Architects Living Space Architects Rustic style kitchen Wood Blue
    Award-Winning Listed Building Renovation , Living Space Architects Living Space Architects Rustic style kitchen Blue
    +4
    Award-Winning Listed Building Renovation

    Living Space Architects was set up in Devon in 2004 with the aim of creating vibrant contemporary architecture that is appropriate for its site, its history and its environement but most importantly for people’s needs.  We specialise in sustainable residential architecture, both at a commercial and domestic scale.

    With the perfect balance of experience, creativity and commercial reality we will help you translate your vision  for your project into reality.   With offices in central London and Southernhay in Exeter, Devon, Living Space Architects are perfectly placed for projects across the South and West of England.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Concept Design
    • Detailed Design
    • Planning Applications
    • Building Information
    • Production Of Tender Information
    • On-Site Supervision
    Service areas
    Exeter, Cornwall, and South-West England
    Company awards
    • Devon Historic Buildings Trust Award
    • Best of Houzz 2018—Customer Service
    • New Employer of the Year (Think Apprentices) 2017
    Address
    18 Southernhay West
    EX1 1PJ Exeter
    United Kingdom
    +44-1392270420 www.livingspacearchitects.com

    Reviews

    Jim Morris
    A late night email requesting a call asap yeilded nothing the following day until I called them at 4pm. In the fast paced world of architecture I have limited time to gather information so as to appoint a suitably qualified professional. Speaking with a partner I was able to establish that one of the skills we would be requesting for our design job, they were no longer able to offer as that member of staff had left. So the portfolio pictures on the website are misleading there services. Asking for the contact details of the necessarily qualified person I was denied the relevant information. Fair enough! Given that, by this stage , it is obvious that Living Space are not getting my job, this senior partner could have been helpful and told me where the person was now working. He refused to divulge. That's not helpful. I therefore conclude that the said person we need had fallen out with this employer. So either way, I am glad not to be using you. In summary, you are either unhelpful/unsupportive or fall out with people.
    5 months ago
    Marc Simonitsch
    Following a beauty parade of Architects in the Exeter area, we chose Kirsty at Living Space. Her brief was to design a harmonious development of two redundant buildings around our family farm house. We were impressed by the final design as the two properties sat within their own space without adversely effecting the quiet enjoyment of our family home. We are delighted with the results.
    4 months ago
    Dorothy Newman
    I am new in Devon and I feel very lucky that your company had been recommended to me I used to work in London on different projects and I thought that I will straggle to satisfy my high standard demands From the very first meeting I felt pleasantly surprised by professionalism and kindness I couldn’t ask for more I can’t imagine to work without Living Space Architects on my future projects Incredible team of young and bright guided by the Best in the field Thank you Stuart and your team You deserve all the glory Dorota Newman & Lalou Tifrit
    12 months ago
