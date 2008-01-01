Re-Format is a design studio specialising in high quality architecture, graphic design and construction consultancy services. Our design work is held in high regard and we deliver innovative and imaginative services which add real value to the clients we serve.
Re-Format takes its name from the idea of re-freshing and re-newal. Good design is inspired from many approaches but ours derives from a re-thinking of fundamental principles. The aim is something truly valuable. Our ideas gain expression from the physical context and our clients’ constraints for a workable and viable solution. This leads to diversity in Re-Format’s projects solutions. Through good design we use the planet’s physical resources in a thoughtful manner.
- Services
- Architectural Services
- Planning Applications
- Graphic Design
- 3D Visualisations & Presentations
- Service areas
- GU32 3BU
- Company awards
- 2015 Housing Design Awards – Shortlisted,
- 2013 The Portsmouth Society – Commended,
- 2013 Waverley Design Awards – High Commended, New Public Building,
- 2012 Civic Trust Awards – Commendation,
- 2012 Mid Sussex Design Awards – Overall Winner,
- 2012 Housing Design Awards – Shortlisted,
- 2012 UK Housing Awards – Shortlisted,
- 2011 Housing Design Awards – Shortlisted,
- 2010 RIBA Downland Prize,
- 2010 Housing Design Awards – Shortlisted,
- 2009 Housing Design Awards – Winner,
- 2008 Housing Design Awards – Winner,
- 2008 The Mail British Homes Awards—Commended
- Show all 13 awards
- Address
-
Buckmore Studios, Beckham Lane
Petersfield Gu32 3bu
United Kingdom
+44-1730778778 www.re-format.co.uk