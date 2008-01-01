Your browser is out-of-date.

Re-Format LLP
Architects in Gu32 3bu
    • The Pool House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP Modern pool
    The Pool House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP Modern pool
    The Pool House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP Modern pool
    The Pool House
    The Garden House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP Modern houses
    The Garden House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP Modern houses
    The Garden House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP Modern houses
    The Garden House
    Wrap House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP
    Wrap House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP Modern living room
    Wrap House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP Modern living room
    Wrap House
    Beam Cottage, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP
    Beam Cottage, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP
    Beam Cottage, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP
    Beam Cottage
    Bell House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP
    Bell House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP
    Bell House, Re-Format LLP Re-Format LLP
    Bell House

    Re-Format is a design studio specialising in high quality architecture, graphic design and construction consultancy services. Our design work is held in high regard and we deliver innovative and imaginative services which add real value to the clients we serve.
    Re-Format takes its name from the idea of re-freshing and re-newal. Good design is inspired from many approaches but ours derives from a re-thinking of fundamental principles. The aim is something truly valuable. Our ideas gain expression from the physical context and our clients’ constraints for a workable and viable solution. This leads to diversity in Re-Format’s projects solutions. Through good design we use the planet’s physical resources in a thoughtful manner.

    Services
    • Architectural Services
    • Planning Applications
    • Graphic Design
    • 3D Visualisations & Presentations
    Service areas
    GU32 3BU
    Company awards
    • 2015 Housing Design Awards – Shortlisted,
    • 2013 The Portsmouth Society – Commended,
    • 2013 Waverley Design Awards – High Commended, New Public Building,
    • 2012 Civic Trust Awards – Commendation,
    • 2012 Mid Sussex Design Awards – Overall Winner,
    • 2012 Housing Design Awards – Shortlisted,
    • 2012 UK Housing Awards – Shortlisted,
    • 2011 Housing Design Awards – Shortlisted,
    • 2010 RIBA Downland Prize,
    • 2010 Housing Design Awards – Shortlisted,
    • 2009 Housing Design Awards – Winner,
    • 2008 Housing Design Awards – Winner,
    • 2008 The Mail British Homes Awards—Commended
    Address
    Buckmore Studios, Beckham Lane
    Petersfield Gu32 3bu
    United Kingdom
    +44-1730778778 www.re-format.co.uk
